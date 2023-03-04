iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by LTG Capital LLC

LTG Capital LLC lessened its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 94.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,432 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of LTG Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. LTG Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IJH. Lansing Street Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 4,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 53,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,730,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 147,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,258,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $264.37 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $217.39 and a fifty-two week high of $277.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $257.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $247.18.

About iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.