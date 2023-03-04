iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Bought by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,386,015 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 426,538 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Lido Advisors LLC owned about 0.30% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $80,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,671,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,239,067,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523,129 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,729,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,992 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 13,488,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,652 shares in the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,013,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,233,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,235,000 after acquiring an additional 577,552 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $61.78 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $55.30 and a 52 week high of $78.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.37.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

