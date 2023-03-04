iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Shares Bought by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 92.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 262,034 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,897 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $23,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IJJ. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 101.1% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,550,000 after purchasing an additional 42,171 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 5,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 53,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,081,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 216,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,403,000 after purchasing an additional 16,459 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJJ opened at $110.81 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $89.62 and a 1 year high of $116.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.81.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

