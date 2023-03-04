ITM Power (LON:ITM) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $112.50

ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 112.50 ($1.36) and traded as low as GBX 95.68 ($1.15). ITM Power shares last traded at GBX 96.98 ($1.17), with a volume of 1,689,732 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.21) price objective on shares of ITM Power in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.14) price objective on shares of ITM Power in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 391.67 ($4.73).

The firm has a market capitalization of £621.71 million, a PE ratio of -672.67 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 7.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 97.72 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 111.46.

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, rest of Europe, and the United States. It offers HGas1SP, HGas3SP, 3MEP CUBE, and 2GEP Skid. The company is also involved in the development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment, automotive fuel, hydrogen, electrolyser solutions, and hydrogen storage solutions.

