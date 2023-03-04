Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Earns “Buy” Rating from EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $60.00 target price on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Itron from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Itron from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised Itron from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Itron from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Itron from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.22.

Shares of ITRI opened at $56.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.66. Itron has a one year low of $39.38 and a one year high of $60.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -258.05 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.24.

Itron ( NASDAQ:ITRI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.62. Itron had a positive return on equity of 4.41% and a negative net margin of 0.54%. The firm had revenue of $467.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Itron will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.45, for a total value of $102,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,179.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.45, for a total transaction of $102,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,179.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,365 shares of company stock valued at $675,353 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Itron by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,496 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Itron by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 60,488 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,990,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Itron by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Itron by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 11,486 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Itron by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,981 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

