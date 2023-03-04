ITV plc (ITV) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 13th

ITV plc (LON:ITV – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.30 ($0.04) per share by the broadcaster on Thursday, May 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This is an increase from ITV’s previous dividend of $1.70. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

ITV Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of ITV opened at GBX 87.32 ($1.05) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.07, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.83. ITV has a 1 year low of GBX 53.97 ($0.65) and a 1 year high of GBX 96.62 ($1.17). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 82.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 73. The firm has a market cap of £3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 727.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.49.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ITV. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 56 ($0.68) price objective on shares of ITV in a report on Monday, November 7th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of ITV from GBX 70 ($0.84) to GBX 80 ($0.97) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on ITV from GBX 170 ($2.05) to GBX 160 ($1.93) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 97.80 ($1.18).

In other news, insider Mary Harris bought 3,467 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 75 ($0.91) per share, for a total transaction of £2,600.25 ($3,137.75). Corporate insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Media & Entertainment, and ITV Studios segments. The Media & Entertainment segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

