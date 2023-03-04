IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $35.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 50.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley raised their price target on IVERIC bio from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IVERIC bio currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISEE opened at $23.21 on Thursday. IVERIC bio has a 1-year low of $8.85 and a 1-year high of $26.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 13.40 and a current ratio of 18.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.62.

IVERIC bio ( NASDAQ:ISEE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.10). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that IVERIC bio will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

In other IVERIC bio news, CEO Glenn Sblendorio sold 19,457 shares of IVERIC bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total value of $418,520.07. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 244,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,251,408.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other IVERIC bio news, COO Keith Westby sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $375,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 46,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,161,167.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn Sblendorio sold 19,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total value of $418,520.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,251,408.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,104 shares of company stock valued at $1,795,876 in the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in IVERIC bio by 14,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in IVERIC bio by 679.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 6,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in IVERIC bio during the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000.

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

