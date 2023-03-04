Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) PT Raised to $92.00 at Wedbush

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Wedbush from $82.00 to $92.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush’s price target points to a potential upside of 5.19% from the stock’s previous close. Wedbush also issued estimates for Jack in the Box’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.34 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.03 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.50 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.45 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $107.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $89.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.56.

Jack in the Box Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JACK opened at $87.46 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.62. Jack in the Box has a 12-month low of $54.80 and a 12-month high of $94.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

Jack in the Box ( NASDAQ:JACK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $527.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.98 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 7.86% and a negative return on equity of 16.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Jack in the Box will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 2,034 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $136,400.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,245,571.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 1,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total transaction of $86,952.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,455,142.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 2,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $136,400.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,245,571.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,177 shares of company stock worth $358,825 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JACK. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the 1st quarter worth about $98,706,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Jack in the Box by 36.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,284,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $306,789,000 after acquiring an additional 874,419 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Jack in the Box in the third quarter valued at about $55,268,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Jack in the Box by 4,575.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 313,963 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,601,000 after acquiring an additional 307,248 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Jack in the Box by 10.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,254,354 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $210,580,000 after acquiring an additional 207,183 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

