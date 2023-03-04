Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN) Shares Purchased by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) by 49.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,117,673 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 698,851 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 2.45% of Jackson Financial worth $58,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of JXN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 0.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,098,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Jackson Financial by 19.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after buying an additional 5,699 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Jackson Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $346,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Jackson Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $402,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Jackson Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. Institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Jackson Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JXN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Jackson Financial Stock Performance

Shares of JXN stock opened at $44.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Jackson Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.56 and a fifty-two week high of $49.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.67.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $5.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.27. Jackson Financial had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 42.47%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 17.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jackson Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. This is an increase from Jackson Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 3.47%.

Jackson Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and immediate payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jackson Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jackson Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.