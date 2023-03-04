James F. Oliviero III Sells 5,548 Shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) Stock

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT – Get Rating) CEO James F. Oliviero III sold 5,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.65, for a total value of $25,798.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,764.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Checkpoint Therapeutics Stock Up 2.8 %

Checkpoint Therapeutics stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.20. The stock had a trading volume of 421,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,123. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.84. The company has a market cap of $48.36 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.52. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.56 and a fifty-two week high of $19.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CKPT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on Checkpoint Therapeutics from $41.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Checkpoint Therapeutics from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Checkpoint Therapeutics

Checkpoint Therapeutics Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 133.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 31,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 17,799 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Checkpoint Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Checkpoint Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in Checkpoint Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 24,581 shares during the last quarter.

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. Its product portfolio includes CK-301, CK-101, CK-103, CK-302, and Anti-CAIX. The company was founded on November 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

