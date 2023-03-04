James F. Oliviero III Sells 5,548 Shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) Stock

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT – Get Rating) CEO James F. Oliviero III sold 5,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.65, for a total value of $25,798.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,764.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Checkpoint Therapeutics Stock Up 2.8 %
Checkpoint Therapeutics stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.20. The stock had a trading volume of 421,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,123. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.84. The company has a market cap of $48.36 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.52. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.56 and a fifty-two week high of $19.50.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
CKPT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on Checkpoint Therapeutics from $41.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Checkpoint Therapeutics from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Checkpoint Therapeutics
Checkpoint Therapeutics Company Profile
Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. Its product portfolio includes CK-301, CK-101, CK-103, CK-302, and Anti-CAIX. The company was founded on November 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.
