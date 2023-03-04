Joystick Price Hits $0.0827 on Exchanges (JOY)

Joystick (JOY) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 3rd. During the last week, Joystick has traded up 0.8% against the dollar. One Joystick token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0827 or 0.00000370 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Joystick has a market cap of $16.96 million and $26,366.80 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Joystick alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00010717 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00032849 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00040994 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002045 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00022431 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004463 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000159 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.43 or 0.00221078 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,359.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Joystick Profile

Joystick (JOY) is a token. It was first traded on October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 205,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Joystick is joystickgaming.io/content. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Joystick is joystickgaming.io.

Joystick Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.08924946 USD and is up 7.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $32,184.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joystick directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Joystick should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Joystick using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Joystick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Joystick and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.