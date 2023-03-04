JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Underweight Rating for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 70 ($0.84) target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on RR. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.21) price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an underweight rating and set a GBX 70 ($0.84) price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Monday, February 6th.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Stock Up 1.0 %

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock opened at GBX 149.64 ($1.81) on Wednesday.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

In other Rolls-Royce Holdings plc news, insider Panos Kakoullis acquired 8,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 145 ($1.75) per share, for a total transaction of £11,615.95 ($14,017.07).

