JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Underweight” Rating for Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their underweight rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 5,380 ($64.92) price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a GBX 5,000 ($60.34) price target on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays set a GBX 5,800 ($69.99) price target on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 7,500 ($90.50) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,900 ($83.26) to GBX 7,400 ($89.30) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 6,700 ($80.85) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 6,129.23 ($73.96).

Rio Tinto Group Price Performance

LON RIO opened at GBX 6,144 ($74.14) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 6,053.60 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 5,419.64. The stock has a market capitalization of £76.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 961.50, a PEG ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.47, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of GBX 4,424.50 ($53.39) and a 1-year high of GBX 6,406 ($77.30).

Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of GBX 185.35 ($2.24) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 2.99%. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6,369.33%.

In other Rio Tinto Group news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 2,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,922 ($71.46), for a total transaction of £128,329.74 ($154,856.69). 14.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

