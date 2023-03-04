K3 Business Technology Group (LON:KBT) Trading Down 2.2%

K3 Business Technology Group plc (LON:KBT – Get Rating) was down 2.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 107 ($1.29) and last traded at GBX 112.50 ($1.36). Approximately 17,490 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 23,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 115 ($1.39).

K3 Business Technology Group Stock Down 2.2 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 117.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 122.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.36. The company has a market capitalization of £50.32 million, a P/E ratio of -750.00 and a beta of 0.89.

Get K3 Business Technology Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at K3 Business Technology Group

In other K3 Business Technology Group news, insider Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott bought 2,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 110 ($1.33) per share, for a total transaction of £2,255 ($2,721.13). Company insiders own 36.44% of the company’s stock.

K3 Business Technology Group Company Profile

K3 Business Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides computer software and consultancy services primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates through K3 Products and Third-Party Products segments. The company offers K3|imagine, a cloud-native, SaaS, ERP agnostic, microservices based architecture; K3|fashion, a concept-to-consumer solution; K3|dataswitch, a real-time orchestration; K3|ViJi; and K3|pebblestone, as well as SYSPRO.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for K3 Business Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K3 Business Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.