Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) Director Sells $17,680.00 in Stock

Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR – Get Rating) Director Avi S. Katz sold 20,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.85, for a total transaction of $17,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,257,508 shares in the company, valued at $1,068,881.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Kaleyra Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Kaleyra stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,815. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. Kaleyra, Inc. has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $7.11. The company has a market cap of $33.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kaleyra by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 45,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 15,548 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Kaleyra in the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kaleyra by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 11,246 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kaleyra in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kaleyra by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 74,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 9,591 shares during the period. 33.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kaleyra Company Profile

Kaleyra, Inc is a global group providing mobile communication services for financial institutions and enterprises of all sizes worldwide. Its proprietary platform manages multi-channel integrated communication services on a global scale, consisting of messages, push notifications, e-mail, instant messaging, voice services and chatbots.

