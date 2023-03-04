Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI) Short Interest Update

Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 14.3% from the January 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Kansas City Life Insurance Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS KCLI opened at $25.75 on Friday. Kansas City Life Insurance has a 12 month low of $25.51 and a 12 month high of $43.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.59. The stock has a market cap of $249.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 0.51.

About Kansas City Life Insurance

Kansas City Life Insurance Co engages in the provision of financial protection through the sale of life insurance and annuities. It operates through the following business segments: Individual Insurance, Group Insurance, and Old American. The Individual Insurance segment is comprised of individual insurance products for Kansas City Life, Sunset Life, and Grange Life, and the assumed reinsurance transactions.

