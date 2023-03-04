Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) Shares Sold by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 629,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,352 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics were worth $3,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 73.9% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 612.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. 96.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Richard A. Paulson sold 33,033 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total value of $100,089.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 823,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,495,574.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Richard A. Paulson sold 33,033 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total value of $100,089.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 823,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,495,574.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael Mason sold 11,205 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total value of $33,951.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 245,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $743,443.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,115 shares of company stock valued at $236,947 over the last quarter. 10.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Price Performance

KPTI stock opened at $3.13 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.31. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.45 and a 52-week high of $8.63.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $33.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.88 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KPTI. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 20th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Karyopharm Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.50.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

