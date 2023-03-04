KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Receives $68.83 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KBCSY. BNP Paribas lowered KBC Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of KBC Group from €67.00 ($71.28) to €68.00 ($72.34) in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of KBC Group from €69.00 ($73.40) to €70.00 ($74.47) in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on KBC Group from €64.00 ($68.09) to €58.00 ($61.70) in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th.

Get KBC Group alerts:

KBC Group Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of KBCSY stock opened at $37.89 on Friday. KBC Group has a 12-month low of $22.72 and a 12-month high of $38.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.49. The company has a market cap of $31.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.13.

KBC Group Company Profile

KBC Group NV engages in the provision of bank nsurances. It operates through the following segments: Belgium Business; Czech Republic Business; and International Markets Business Unit. The Belgium Business segment focuses in the activities in Belgium. The Czech Republic Business segment comprises all KBC’s activities in the Czech Republic.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KBC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.