KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Receives $68.83 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.00.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on KBCSY. BNP Paribas lowered KBC Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of KBC Group from €67.00 ($71.28) to €68.00 ($72.34) in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of KBC Group from €69.00 ($73.40) to €70.00 ($74.47) in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on KBC Group from €64.00 ($68.09) to €58.00 ($61.70) in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th.
KBC Group Trading Up 1.5 %
Shares of KBCSY stock opened at $37.89 on Friday. KBC Group has a 12-month low of $22.72 and a 12-month high of $38.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.49. The company has a market cap of $31.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.13.
KBC Group Company Profile
KBC Group NV engages in the provision of bank nsurances. It operates through the following segments: Belgium Business; Czech Republic Business; and International Markets Business Unit. The Belgium Business segment focuses in the activities in Belgium. The Czech Republic Business segment comprises all KBC’s activities in the Czech Republic.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on KBC Group (KBCSY)
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Expanding in the West
Receive News & Ratings for KBC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.