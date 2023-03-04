Keith Rabois Sells 17,287 Shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Stock

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) Director Keith Rabois sold 17,287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total transaction of $220,754.99. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,742.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Keith Rabois also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 1st, Keith Rabois sold 17,287 shares of Affirm stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.71, for a total transaction of $288,865.77.

On Tuesday, January 3rd, Keith Rabois sold 17,287 shares of Affirm stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.18, for a total value of $158,694.66.

Affirm Trading Up 5.4 %

Affirm stock opened at $13.63 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.84. The company has a quick ratio of 11.40, a current ratio of 11.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.62 and a 12 month high of $51.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Affirm

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $399.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.33 million. Affirm had a negative net margin of 55.05% and a negative return on equity of 31.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.57) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AFRM. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Affirm by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 28,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 5,266 shares in the last quarter. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Affirm during the fourth quarter worth $187,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Affirm by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 88,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 3,502 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Affirm during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Affirm by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 111,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 22,424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AFRM shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on Affirm from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Affirm from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Stephens reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Affirm in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Affirm from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Affirm from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Affirm presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

About Affirm

(Get Rating)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to sixty months.

Recommended Stories

