Kellogg (NYSE:K) Shares Purchased by EHP Funds Inc.

EHP Funds Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 64.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,910 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,270 shares during the period. EHP Funds Inc.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,647,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,881,000 after acquiring an additional 853,500 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kellogg by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,353,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,981,000 after buying an additional 646,828 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Kellogg by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,696,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,753,000 after buying an additional 369,620 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Kellogg by 62.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 925,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,011,000 after buying an additional 356,975 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Kellogg by 8.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,185,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,909,000 after buying an additional 310,891 shares during the period. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kellogg Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Kellogg stock opened at $65.34 on Friday. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $59.54 and a 12-month high of $77.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.42.

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 32.51%. Kellogg’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Kellogg announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Kellogg Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 84.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kellogg

In related news, SVP Rodrigo Lance sold 2,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $201,675.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,012,443.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Rodrigo Lance sold 2,975 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $201,675.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,012,443.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Kurt D. Forche sold 3,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total value of $226,460.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,217.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 528,437 shares of company stock valued at $36,712,511 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Kellogg from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.11.

Kellogg Profile

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

