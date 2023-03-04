Keppel Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KPELY) Short Interest Update

Keppel Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KPELY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the January 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Keppel Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS KPELY traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.80. The company had a trading volume of 307 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,164. Keppel has a 12-month low of $8.55 and a 12-month high of $11.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.85 and its 200 day moving average is $10.45.

Get Keppel alerts:

About Keppel

(Get Rating)

See Also

Keppel Corp. Ltd. is an investment holding and management company, which engages in the provision of offshore & marine engineering and construction services. It operates through the following segments: Offshore & Marine, Infrastructure & Others, Urban Development, Connectivity, Asset Management, and Corporate & Others.

Receive News & Ratings for Keppel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keppel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.