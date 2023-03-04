Kering (EPA:KER) Given a €595.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €595.00 ($632.98) price target on Kering (EPA:KER – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on KER. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €613.00 ($652.13) price target on Kering in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €565.00 ($601.06) target price on Kering in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €625.00 ($664.89) price target on shares of Kering in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €650.00 ($691.49) price objective on shares of Kering in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a €540.00 ($574.47) target price on shares of Kering in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Kering Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Kering stock opened at €577.40 ($614.26) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €546.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €519.15. Kering has a fifty-two week low of €231.35 ($246.12) and a fifty-two week high of €417.40 ($444.04).

About Kering

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

