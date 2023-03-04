KeyCorp Raises Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) Price Target to $15.00

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Hayward’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Hayward from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $9.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Hayward from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Hayward from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hayward from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Hayward from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.67.

Get Hayward alerts:

Hayward Trading Up 3.7 %

NYSE:HAYW opened at $12.25 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.62. Hayward has a 12 month low of $7.97 and a 12 month high of $18.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.98.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hayward

Institutional Trading of Hayward

In other Hayward news, major shareholder Alberta Investment Management sold 5,653,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total transaction of $65,132,593.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,247,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,694,252.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Eifion Jones sold 7,459 shares of Hayward stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.11, for a total value of $97,787.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,282 shares in the company, valued at $2,297,947.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Alberta Investment Management sold 5,653,871 shares of Hayward stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total transaction of $65,132,593.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,247,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,694,252.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,713,871 shares of company stock worth $65,917,092. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Hayward by 918.8% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Hayward during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Hayward by 139.5% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,195 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Hayward during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hayward during the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hayward Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic pool cleaners, LED lighting, Internet of things enabled controls, alternate sanitizers, and water features.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hayward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hayward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.