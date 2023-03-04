Kina Securities Limited (KSL) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 2nd

Kina Securities Limited (ASX:KSL – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share on Monday, April 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Kina Securities’s previous final dividend of $0.05.

Kina Securities Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking and financial, fund administration, investment management, and share brokerage services in Papua New Guinea. It operates through two segments, Bank and Wealth Management. The company offers savings, individual and business cheque, business, cash management, and fixed deposit accounts; personal, home, residential property investment, and business loans; insurance premium funding; equipment finance; overdrafts; and bank guarantees products.

