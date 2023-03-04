KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Insider Sells $2,217,600.00 in Stock

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) insider David Sorkin sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total value of $2,217,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,434,144 shares in the company, valued at $79,508,943.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE KKR opened at $56.96 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.80. The stock has a market cap of $49.05 billion, a PE ratio of -41.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.77 and a 52-week high of $62.29.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.16. KKR & Co. Inc. had a positive return on equity of 5.71% and a negative net margin of 14.70%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -45.59%.

KKR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $45.50 price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays started coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KKR & Co. Inc.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KKR. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,054,635 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,209,457,000 after purchasing an additional 9,192,928 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $258,688,000. ValueAct Holdings L.P. lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 26,456,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,224,674,000 after acquiring an additional 3,851,214 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,770,692 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,667,140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,309,267 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,437,000. 53.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. It operates through the Asset Management segment and Insurance segment.

