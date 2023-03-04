Kohl’s’ (KSS) “Market Perform” Rating Reiterated at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reissued their market perform rating on shares of Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Kohl’s’ Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.25 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

KSS has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They issued a sell rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kohl’s has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.25.

NYSE KSS opened at $27.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.12. Kohl’s has a 12-month low of $23.38 and a 12-month high of $63.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.09.

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($2.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($3.54). The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. Kohl’s had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. Kohl’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Kohl’s will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is -444.43%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KSS. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the first quarter valued at $93,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 43.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after buying an additional 13,314 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the first quarter valued at $1,183,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 4.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 92,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,816,000 after buying an additional 4,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 1.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. 95.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children, home products, beauty products, and accessories. The stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

