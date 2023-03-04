Kokoswap (KOKO) Trading Up 15.8% Over Last Week

Kokoswap (KOKO) traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. Kokoswap has a total market cap of $104.91 million and $7,767.15 worth of Kokoswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Kokoswap has traded up 15.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Kokoswap token can now be bought for approximately $0.41 or 0.00001820 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Kokoswap Token Profile

Kokoswap’s launch date was May 2nd, 2021. Kokoswap’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 257,812,500 tokens. Kokoswap’s official Twitter account is @kokoswap?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kokoswap’s official website is kokoswap.org. Kokoswap’s official message board is kokoswap.medium.com.

Kokoswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KokoSwap is a platform designed to combines exciting and upcoming features of NFT trades and gaming with financial features of an exchange and staking. KokoSwap is a one-stop place for users to trade, invest, earn and play. Key features of the platform are NFTs, exchange, staking, fantasy & arcade gaming.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kokoswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kokoswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kokoswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

