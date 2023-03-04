KonPay Tops One Day Trading Volume of $23.50 Million (KON)

KonPay (KON) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. One KonPay coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0840 or 0.00000376 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, KonPay has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar. KonPay has a market cap of $120.95 million and approximately $23.50 million worth of KonPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

KonPay Profile

KonPay’s genesis date was June 9th, 2022. KonPay’s total supply is 3,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,440,000,000 coins. KonPay’s official message board is konpay.medium.com. The official website for KonPay is konpay.io. KonPay’s official Twitter account is @konpay_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

KonPay Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The goal of KONPAY is to build a new payment service system that can improve the problems of high fees and long settlement cycles, which were structurally inevitable in the existing payment system. It will provide a new solution for fees and settlement cycles by utilizing blockchain smart contracts and crypto-economy to replace various intermediaries in the existing payment system.”

