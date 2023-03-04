KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.33

KP Tissue Inc. (TSE:KPT – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$10.33 and traded as high as C$10.39. KP Tissue shares last traded at C$10.25, with a volume of 5,387 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KPT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. National Bankshares raised their price target on KP Tissue from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on KP Tissue from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

KP Tissue Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$101.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$10.32.

KP Tissue Announces Dividend

About KP Tissue

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 16th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. KP Tissue’s dividend payout ratio is currently -126.32%.

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins, as well as manufactures private label tissue products.

