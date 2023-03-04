Kroger (NYSE:KR) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on KR. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Kroger from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Kroger from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Kroger from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Kroger from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Kroger from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.18.

Kroger Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:KR opened at $45.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $32.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.47. Kroger has a 52 week low of $41.81 and a 52 week high of $62.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.03.

Kroger Announces Dividend

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.09. Kroger had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 31.84%. The firm had revenue of $34.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Kroger will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.88%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total transaction of $1,903,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 135,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,003,498.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Kroger during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 78.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

