Kroger (NYSE:KR) Price Target Raised to $53.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Kroger from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Kroger from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Kroger from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Kroger from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.18.

KR stock opened at $45.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Kroger has a one year low of $41.81 and a one year high of $62.78. The stock has a market cap of $32.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.03.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.09. Kroger had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 31.84%. The company had revenue of $34.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Kroger will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. Kroger’s payout ratio is 33.88%.

In other Kroger news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total transaction of $1,903,610.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 135,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,003,498.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PFS Investments Inc. increased its position in Kroger by 13.6% in the second quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 34,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 4,081 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Kroger by 262.9% in the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 36,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 26,228 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Kroger by 18.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,976,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,543,000 after purchasing an additional 302,406 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kroger by 172.4% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,285,000 after buying an additional 70,671 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Kroger by 1.6% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 387,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,971,000 after buying an additional 6,168 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

