Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $119.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Krystal Biotech’s FY2023 earnings at ($5.94) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.46) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $4.83 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $9.63 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on KRYS. Chardan Capital lifted their price target on shares of Krystal Biotech from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Krystal Biotech from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Krystal Biotech alerts:

Krystal Biotech Stock Performance

Shares of KRYS stock opened at $79.04 on Tuesday. Krystal Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $47.67 and a fifty-two week high of $89.59. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -14.34 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.18.

Insider Activity

Krystal Biotech ( NASDAQ:KRYS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.01. On average, equities analysts predict that Krystal Biotech will post -5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Krystal Biotech news, CEO Krish S. Krishnan sold 3,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $300,139.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,763,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,236,135.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Krish S. Krishnan sold 3,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $300,139.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,763,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,236,135.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dino A. Rossi sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total transaction of $3,330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 83,691 shares in the company, valued at $6,967,275.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,844 shares of company stock valued at $9,034,599 in the last ninety days. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis purchased a new position in Krystal Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at about $317,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 5,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 58,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 80.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the development of redosable gene therapies to improve the lives of patients living with rare diseases. The firm developed a proprietary gene delivery platform that enables off-the-shelf treatments for serious rare diseases with significant unmet need, initially in the areas of dermatology and respiratory diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Krystal Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krystal Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.