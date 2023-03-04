Kujira (KUJI) Trading 0.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Kujira (KUJI) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 4th. One Kujira coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.55 or 0.00002467 BTC on major exchanges. Kujira has a total market capitalization of $60.08 million and $131,905.99 worth of Kujira was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Kujira has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Kujira Coin Profile

Kujira was first traded on November 19th, 2021. Kujira’s total supply is 122,398,131 coins and its circulating supply is 108,892,230 coins. The official message board for Kujira is teamkujira.medium.com. Kujira’s official Twitter account is @teamkujira and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Kujira is kujira.app. The Reddit community for Kujira is https://reddit.com/r/teamkujira/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Kujira Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kujira (KUJI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Kujira has a current supply of 122,398,130.646891 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Kujira is 0.52533264 USD and is down -1.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $161,620.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kujira.app/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kujira directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kujira should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kujira using one of the exchanges listed above.

