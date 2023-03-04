Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the semiconductor company on Monday, April 10th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 22nd.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries has raised its dividend payment by an average of 13.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a payout ratio of 24.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Kulicke and Soffa Industries to earn $3.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.9%.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ KLIC opened at $53.65 on Friday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 12 month low of $35.95 and a 12 month high of $62.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Kulicke and Soffa Industries ( NASDAQ:KLIC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.13. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 25.80% and a return on equity of 28.72%. The business had revenue of $176.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 61.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, SVP Robert Nestor Chylak sold 3,178 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total transaction of $155,658.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,483.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Robert Nestor Chylak sold 3,178 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total transaction of $155,658.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,693 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,483.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Fusen Ernie Chen sold 24,559 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.48, for a total value of $1,166,061.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 975,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,297,605.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KLIC. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the second quarter valued at about $89,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the third quarter valued at about $231,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 13.5% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 4.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. 98.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

(Get Rating)

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices, including integrated circuits (“ICs“), high and low powered discrete devices, light-emitting diodes (“LEDs“), and power modules. The firm operates through the Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS) segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.