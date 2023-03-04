Lagoda Investment Management L.P. Buys 4,670 Shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Lagoda Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 141,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,670 shares during the period. Royalty Pharma accounts for 4.0% of Lagoda Investment Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Lagoda Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $5,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Royalty Pharma by 210.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 79.4% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $164,000. 55.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Royalty Pharma

In other news, Director Mario Germano Giuliani sold 84,302 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.15, for a total value of $3,637,631.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,795,072 shares in the company, valued at $336,357,356.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mario Germano Giuliani sold 84,302 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.15, for a total value of $3,637,631.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,795,072 shares in the company, valued at $336,357,356.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 40,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total transaction of $1,679,619.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 96,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,059,969.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 167,635 shares of company stock worth $7,028,551 over the last 90 days. 24.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Royalty Pharma Trading Up 0.9 %

RPRX has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Royalty Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Royalty Pharma from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Royalty Pharma from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Royalty Pharma from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.86.

NASDAQ RPRX opened at $35.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.73. The stock has a market cap of $21.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 445.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.42. Royalty Pharma plc has a 12-month low of $35.15 and a 12-month high of $44.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Royalty Pharma Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. This is a positive change from Royalty Pharma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,000.00%.

Royalty Pharma Profile

(Get Rating)

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

Featured Articles

