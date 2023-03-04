Lagoda Investment Management L.P. Makes New Investment in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Lagoda Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 535 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 83.9% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 29,230 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,724,000 after acquiring an additional 13,333 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the third quarter worth approximately $314,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the third quarter worth approximately $325,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the third quarter worth approximately $1,257,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 31.0% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 35,940 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,579,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PWR shares. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $156.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $157.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.25.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

Quanta Services Increases Dividend

Shares of PWR opened at $163.12 on Friday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.33 and a 12 month high of $168.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.13 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a boost from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 14,476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total transaction of $2,357,995.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,647 shares in the company, valued at $8,086,999.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc is engaged in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. It is operated through the following segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility & Infrastructure Solutions.

See Also

