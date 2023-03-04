Lagoda Investment Management L.P. Sells 2,780 Shares of The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE)

Lagoda Investment Management L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,780 shares during the period. St. Joe comprises about 0.4% of Lagoda Investment Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Lagoda Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in St. Joe were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lumbard & Kellner LLC raised its holdings in shares of St. Joe by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 10,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of St. Joe by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of St. Joe by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of St. Joe by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 23,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of St. Joe by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut St. Joe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th.

Shares of JOE opened at $42.74 on Friday. The St. Joe Company has a 12-month low of $31.11 and a 12-month high of $62.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 35.32 and a beta of 1.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. St. Joe’s payout ratio is presently 33.06%.

In other St. Joe news, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $51,732.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,137,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $911,241,548.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other St. Joe news, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $51,732.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,137,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $911,241,548.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 131,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.54, for a total value of $5,703,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,138,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,382,960.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

The St. Joe Co engages in real estate development and management. It operates through the following segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes across a wide range of price points and sells homesites to builders and retail consumers.

