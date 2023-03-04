Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,108 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 47,771 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $2,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 15,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 34,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,593,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF stock opened at $70.89 on Friday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 12-month low of $58.97 and a 12-month high of $76.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.87.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

