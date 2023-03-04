Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,326 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,322 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $1,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 52.1% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LMBS opened at $47.58 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.65. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $46.62 and a 1-year high of $49.54.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%.

