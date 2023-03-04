Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Buys 17,648 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 119.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,372 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,648 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $2,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VFH. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 687.1% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,016,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759,924 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 314.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 238,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,379,000 after acquiring an additional 180,617 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 48.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 297,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,000,000 after acquiring an additional 96,994 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the third quarter valued at about $6,030,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 10.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 821,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,735,000 after acquiring an additional 79,437 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Financials ETF stock opened at $87.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $72.96 and a 12-month high of $97.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.95.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

