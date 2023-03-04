Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Has $2.11 Million Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,473 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1,050.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 69 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total value of $459,816.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,138,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total value of $459,816.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,138,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total value of $1,259,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,592,861.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 2.1 %

COST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $586.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $520.00 target price (down previously from $550.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $549.75.

Shares of COST stock opened at $475.26 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $488.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $496.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $406.51 and a 1 year high of $612.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.92, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.79.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.10. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The business had revenue of $55.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 26.45%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

Featured Stories

