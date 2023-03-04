Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,376 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $1,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oarsman Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 16,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 4,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 18,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 23,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $19.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.02 and its 200 day moving average is $19.52. iShares Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $16.19 and a 12 month high of $24.90.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

