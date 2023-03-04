Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,113 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 0.9% of Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First City Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Visa by 635.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 132,176 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $23,481,000 after buying an additional 114,212 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Visa by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 38,412 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,824,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Visa by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,419 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Visa by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 17,546 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total transaction of $2,933,286.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,003,677. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total transaction of $2,933,286.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,003,677. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total transaction of $14,190,892.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,367,191.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 133,312 shares of company stock worth $20,759,745. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Visa Stock Performance

V has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, January 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $249.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.11.

V opened at $223.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $420.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.30, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $221.55 and its 200 day moving average is $207.61. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.60 and a 12-month high of $234.30.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. Visa had a net margin of 50.28% and a return on equity of 49.95%. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.17%.

Visa Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

