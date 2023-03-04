Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,674 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC owned 0.13% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $2,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SLYG. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 86.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLYG opened at $78.10 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.79. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.07 and a 12 month high of $86.89.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

