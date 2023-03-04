Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,054 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 710 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises approximately 0.8% of Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Public Investment Fund purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth about $419,981,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 37,795.5% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 720,772 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 718,870 shares during the period. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,963,024 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,104,541,000 after purchasing an additional 542,902 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 5,491.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 528,139 shares of the software company’s stock worth $193,331,000 after purchasing an additional 518,693 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,306,612 shares of the software company’s stock worth $478,297,000 after purchasing an additional 494,430 shares during the period. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of ADBE opened at $344.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $157.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.06, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $352.12 and a 200-day moving average of $339.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.73 and a 52 week high of $473.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 15th. The software company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.78. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.74% and a net margin of 27.01%. As a group, analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ADBE. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Adobe from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho raised their target price on Adobe from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Adobe from $350.00 to $425.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Adobe from $332.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $418.37.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In related news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total value of $1,690,714.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,997,345.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total value of $1,690,714.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,997,345.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total value of $44,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,598. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,265 shares of company stock worth $9,067,344. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Adobe

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.