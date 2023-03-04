Lake Street Capital Lowers Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) Price Target to $20.00

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Lake Street Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CLAR. DA Davidson cut Clarus from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Clarus from $28.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Clarus to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of CLAR opened at $9.89 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $366.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.18, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.31 and a 200 day moving average of $11.57. Clarus has a 12 month low of $6.86 and a 12 month high of $29.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5.24%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Clarus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clarus by 784.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 3,821 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clarus by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Clarus by 125.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,773 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Clarus by 112.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,855 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Clarus Corp engages in development, manufacture, and distribution of outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focused on the climb, ski, mountain, and sport categories. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Precision Sport, and Adventure. The Outdoor segment manufactures outdoor engineered equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, trail running, backpacking, skiing, and a wide range of other year-round outdoor recreation activities.

