Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC Acquires New Position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,306,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,750,000. Host Hotels & Resorts accounts for about 4.6% of Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC owned 0.18% of Host Hotels & Resorts as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HST. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1,921.5% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 146.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Host Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.73.

Host Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ HST opened at $17.07 on Friday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.10 and a 12 month high of $21.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The company has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.47.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.23). Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

(Get Rating)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The firm operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in the U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Featured Stories

