Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC Takes $2.97 Million Position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 34,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,965,000. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF accounts for 0.7% of Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC owned 0.23% of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EDV. Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 290.6% during the second quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 291,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,143,000 after purchasing an additional 216,545 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 32.4% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 201,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,438,000 after purchasing an additional 49,157 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 805.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 173,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,322,000 after purchasing an additional 153,900 shares during the period. Ferguson Shapiro LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth about $13,878,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth about $12,712,000.

EDV opened at $86.40 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $73.68 and a twelve month high of $130.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.83.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

