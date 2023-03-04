Lansing Street Advisors Cuts Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Lansing Street Advisors reduced its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,499 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lavaca Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $241,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 33.5% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 54,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,446,000 after purchasing an additional 13,565 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 53.9% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 359,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,382,000 after purchasing an additional 126,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $419,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

QUAL stock opened at $121.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.07.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.