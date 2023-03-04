Lansing Street Advisors Has $152,000 Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Lansing Street Advisors grew its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 53.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 573 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors’ holdings in Tesla were worth $152,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 156.4% in the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 3,097 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 164.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 3,582 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth $4,112,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth $5,836,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in Tesla by 129.0% during the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 57,165 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $15,163,000 after purchasing an additional 32,200 shares during the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSLA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Tesla from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Bank of America raised their target price on Tesla from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Tesla from $316.00 to $252.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Tesla from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.51.

Tesla Price Performance

Tesla stock opened at $197.79 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.81 and a 52 week high of $384.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $162.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $625.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.06.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. Tesla had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The firm had revenue of $24.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.50, for a total value of $710,625.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 181,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,399,177. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $2,121,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,980,318. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.50, for a total transaction of $710,625.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,399,177. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,122,832 shares of company stock valued at $1,636,014,752. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

See Also

